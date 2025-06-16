realme India has expanded its NARZO 80 series lineup with the launch of realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G in India. The smartphone highlights its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, a 6.67-inch 120 Hz display, a 7.94mm IP64 slim design, and AI features, making it a strong contender in the affordable 5G smartphone space. realme has already introduced its higher-end siblings in its popular NARZO lineup – the NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the NARZO 80x 5G in India.

The realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G sports a sleek 7.94 mm slim design with IP64-rated dust and water resistance, along with military-grade durability, and is available in Crystal Purple and Onyx Black colors. On the front side, it has a 6.67-inch HD+ display (1,604 x 720 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 625 nits peak brightness, and comes with the Rainwater Smart Touch feature.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G octa-core SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM (with +12 GB virtual RAM), and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD). It packs a large 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Android 15-based realme UI 6.0.

For optics, the NARZO 80 Lite 5G features a 32 MP main camera on the rear side and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front side. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “The realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G redefines what an entry-level smartphone can deliver in today’s fast-paced digital world. With a perfect blend of powerful hardware, smart software features and robust durability, this device brings top-tier technology like the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, massive 6000mAh battery, military-grade shock resistance and IP64 protection to millions of young users at an accessible price point. We are committed to empowering our users to do more, enjoy more and stay connected without worries – all backed by realme’s trusted quality and service network.”

The realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G is priced at ₹10,499 with a launch offer price of ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant is priced at ₹11,499 with a ₹700 discount, bringing it down to ₹10,799. The phone will go on sale starting 20th June 2025 exclusively on Amazon.in.

realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Price In India, Availability, and Offers

Price: ₹10,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹11,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹10,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹11,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 20th June 2025, exclusively on Amazon.in

20th June 2025, exclusively on Amazon.in Offers: ₹9,999 for 4 GB + 128 GB model (₹500 off), ₹10,799 for 6 GB + 128 GB model (₹700 off)

