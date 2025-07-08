OnePlus India has expanded its mid-range lineup with the launch of the new OnePlus Nord 5 Series, which includes two smartphones – the OnePlus Nord 5 and the more affordable OnePlus Nord CE5, launched alongside the OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earbuds. While the Nord 5 grabs attention with its flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and ultra-smooth 1.5K 144 Hz AMOLED display, the OnePlus Nord CE5 takes a more balanced approach, blending efficiency, long battery life, and everyday performance at an accessible price.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 brings several firsts to the CE family, including a massive 7,100 mAh battery, the new Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC, CryoVelocity VC cooling, 80W fast charging, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, all wrapped in a sleek design. With a strong focus on endurance and reliable performance, the Nord CE5 aims to deliver a flagship-lite experience while staying well under the ₹30,000 mark. Is it the best value-focused mid-range phone you can buy right now? Let’s break it down in our full OnePlus Nord CE5 review.

OnePlus Nord CE5 Specifications & Features

Black Infinity, Nexus Blue, and Marble Mist Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹28,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹28,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 12th July 2025, i.e., tomorrow (open sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics

12th July 2025, i.e., tomorrow (open sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and RBL Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months with zero downpayment, lifetime display warranty, free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth ₹1,799 (special student benefit)

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OnePlus Nord CE5 uses a matte finish design, different compared to its sibling, the Nord 5. Unlike the glass and metallic, it features a matte plastic back and frames. Though it keeps the build lightweight and sturdy for daily use, it may not give you premium glass or metallic feel.

The Nord CE5 comes in three color options – Black Infinity, Nexus Blue, and Marble Mist, and we got the Nexus Blue variant. Even though the finish is plain with a solid color tone, there’s a subtle sparkling effect under light that adds a touch of visual flair without being flashy. The overall aesthetic is clean, minimal, and modern, ideal for users who prefer understated yet refined looks.

The front of the Nord CE5 is dominated by a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with relatively slim bezels, and the flat screen blends well into the frame. It sports a 120 Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1080 pixels) and up to 1,430 nits peak brightness, along with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display is overall reasonable for this segment and offers fairly good specs.

The button layout is standard – Power and volume buttons are placed on the right frame, the left frame is blank, while on the bottom, you will find a USB Type-C port, stereo speaker grills, a microphone, and the SIM tray. A secondary mic is located at the top, though there’s no alert slider or Plus Key, which remains exclusive to the main Nord 5 model.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus Nord CE5 ships with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, delivering a fast, clean, and bloat-free software experience. OnePlus has consistently refined its Android skin to prioritize smooth animations, fluid responsiveness, and user-friendly features, and the Nord CE5 is no exception. The UI is refreshingly minimal, with just the essentials pre-installed – Google apps, Netflix, and a handful of OnePlus utilities. You won’t find third-party bloatware or unnecessary visual clutter here, making it one of the best software experiences in its class.

While it shares the same software core as the Nord 5, there are a few differences. The Nord CE5 skips the new ‘Plus Key’ hardware button, which is exclusive to the Nord 5 and OnePlus 13s as of now. That said, the software experience remains rich and feature-packed, even without it. OnePlus guarantees 4 years of major Android updates and 6 years of security patches, a massive leap for the Nord CE series, and a welcome move for users who prioritize longevity and future-proofing.

OxygenOS 15 on the Nord CE5 also includes a suite of AI-powered tools designed to enhance communication, productivity, and photography. Tools like AI VoiceScribe transcribe calls and meetings into neatly summarized notes while the AI Reframe automatically adjusts photos with smart cropping and focus optimization.

Additionally, you get OnePlus-exclusive features like HyperBoost Gaming Engine that improves touch latency and keeps frame rates stable, RAM-Vita that manages memory allocation smartly to keep background apps running smoothly, Customization Tools for like Always-On Display styles, wallpapers, themes, fingerprint animations, and icon packs, and enhanced Privacy Controls such as App locker, hidden apps, and granular permission management.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OnePlus Nord CE5 marks a notable upgrade for the Core Edition lineup, making it the most powerful CE device OnePlus has ever launched. At the heart of the phone lies the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC, paired with the Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This combination brings strong upper mid-range performance at a competitive price point, giving the CE5 an edge in its class.

While the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 inside the Nord 5 offers more raw power, the Dimensity 8350 Apex chip delivers solid day-to-day responsiveness, handles multitasking effortlessly, and is tuned for gaming. The thermal performance remains under control with its 7,041 mm² VC cooling system. What truly outshines is its massive 7,100 mAh battery, the largest ever on a OnePlus device, which can be a great advantage for gamers and binge watchers.

From launching apps to rendering games and managing background tasks, the LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage ensure fluidity and responsiveness. While it doesn’t feature UFS 4.0 speeds like some newer flagship chips, the CE5 still delivers fast app loading times and smooth file handling.

Cameras

While the OnePlus Nord CE5 positions itself below the flagship Nord 5, it doesn’t compromise much when it comes to camera quality, especially in terms of the main sensor. The phone features a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). With Sony’s proven LYT-series optics, the Nord CE5 delivers sharp, detailed, and color-accurate shots in both daylight and low-light conditions.

In real-world testing, the main camera impresses with its balanced exposure, wide dynamic range, and minimal noise. Indoor shots look clean with fairly accurate tones, while outdoor scenes retain natural contrast and good edge sharpness. The OIS comes in handy for handheld night photography and 4K video recording, giving more clarity and less motion blur.

You also get an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112° field of view, useful for landscapes and group shots. It performs well in daylight, though edge details and dynamic range take a small hit compared to the main shooter – which is expected at this price point.

On the front, the 16 MP selfie camera does its job while supporting up to 1080p video recording at 60 fps, which is more than enough for video calls and casual vlogging. Selfies look clear and natural under most conditions, though sharpness dips slightly in low light.

The camera app is feature-rich, offering a variety of shooting modes including Night Mode, Pro Mode, Portrait, Hi-Res, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Dual-View Video, Panorama, Tilt-Shift, and more

Overall, while the Nord CE5 skips a telephoto lens or high-res selfie sensor, it gets the basics right – and in some cases, better than expected. With OIS-backed 4K video, a dependable Sony sensor, and thoughtful software tuning, the Nord CE5’s camera system punches above its weight in the under ₹25K segment.

OnePlus Nord CE5 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Battery life is often the dealbreaker for many users, and the OnePlus Nord CE5 nails it with a massive 7,100 mAh battery – the largest ever fitted into a OnePlus smartphone. It’s not just a big number on paper; the real-world endurance is exceptional, making the CE5 a powerhouse for users who demand all-day (or even two-day) performance without reaching for a charger.

Binge-watching, long gaming, video calling, or juggling between productivity apps, the Nord CE5 keeps up without breaking a sweat. Even under heavy usage, the phone shows little signs of battery anxiety. For moderate users, it’s not uncommon to end the day with 30 – 40% charge still remaining.

The phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which powers up the battery from 0 to 100% in about an hour. For quick top-ups like a 15 – 20 minute charge provides hours of use, much convenient if you are on your busy routines. OnePlus has also integrated bypass charging, which reroutes power directly to the system while gaming or performing heavy tasks when plugged in.

In short, the Nord CE5 is a battery beast. If battery life is your top priority, you won’t find many rivals matching this level of capacity, performance, and fast-charging synergy in the sub-₹25K segment.

Verdict – OnePlus Nord CE5 Review

The OnePlus Nord CE5 may be a more affordable sibling to the Nord 5, but it confidently holds its ground with a massive 7,100 mAh battery, solid MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex performance, OIS-backed 50 MP Sony LYT-600 camera, and a sharp 120 Hz AMOLED display – all starting at just ₹22,999 if combined with offers. What we liked the most is the unmatched battery size with 80W fast charging, which comfortably gets you through even two days of use.

The Sony LYT-600 camera with OIS clicks sharp, well-balanced photos, while the premium AMOLED panel offers rich visuals and smooth UI transitions. The performance, powered by the Dimensity 8350 Apex and up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, ensures the Nord CE5 isn’t just good for everyday use but also great for gaming. Sure, you miss out on a few flagship extras like the Plus Key, but for its price, the Nord CE5 smartly focuses on delivering the essentials with polish and power.

If you’re after a big-battery phone that doesn’t feel like a compromise, with clean software, strong primary camera, AMOLED goodness, and future-ready specs, the Nord CE5 is easily one of those valuable picks under ₹25K.

OnePlus Nord CE5 – Where To Buy

The OnePlus Nord CE5 is priced at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹28,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 12th July 2025 at 12 AM on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in as well as mainline stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, and partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and RBL Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months with zero downpayment, lifetime display warranty, and free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth ₹1,799 (special student benefit).

Get OnePlus Nord CE5 on OnePlus.in

