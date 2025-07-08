OnePlus India launched two new OnePlus Nord 5 Series smartphones – the OnePlus Nord CE5 and the OnePlus Nord 5, alongside the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Nord CE5 is the toned-down variant of the Nord 5, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC, a 7,100 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS support, a 16 MP selfie camera, CryoVelocity VC cooling system (7,041 mm²), and more.

Among the major highlights is the 7,100 mAh unit powering the Nord CE5 – the largest battery ever on a OnePlus phone. The phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and bypass charging, which helps keep the device cool during intensive usage like gaming while plugged in.

The device is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC, paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (+12 GB virtual RAM) and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming-like optimizations, with up to 120 fps support in games like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile, and a CryoVelocity VC cooling system with a graphene-based vapor chamber covering an area of 7,041 mm², making it one of the largest in its class.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1080 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,430 nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The Nord CE5 is available in Black Infinity, Nexus Blue, and Marble Mist color options.

For cameras, the Nord CE5 includes a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a 112° field of view (FoV), while the front side houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The device supports 4K video recording at 60fps on the rear and 1080p at 60fps on the front. The phone runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 with 4 major Android updates and 6 years of security patches, a first for any device in the CE series, ensuring long-term software support.

Commenting on the launch, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said, “The OnePlus Nord series combines minimalist design with industry-leading flagship technology, earning the trust and love of users around the world. Driven by our ‘Never Settle’ spirit, we continue to raise the bar across all price segments. By bringing flagship-grade performance and advanced OnePlus AI features to more users, we believe the OnePlus Nord 5 Series will become an essential companion in everyday life.”

OnePlus Nord CE5 Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ Resolution (2,392 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,430 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Software & Updates: Android 15, OxygenOS 15

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex octa-core SoC

GPU: Mali-G615 MC6 (6-core) Graphics

Memory: Up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, no microSD card slot

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX LYT600 OIS Main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle), 4K video recording at 60 fps, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP, 1080p at 30 fps

Others: Stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

Connectivity: USB Type-C audio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

Battery & Charging: 7,100 mAh battery, 80W fast charging

Colors: Black Infinity, Nexus Blue, and Marble Mist

The OnePlus Nord CE5 is priced at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹28,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 12th July 2025 at 12 AM on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in as well as mainline stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, and partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and RBL Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months with zero downpayment, lifetime display warranty, and free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth ₹1,799 (special student benefit).

OnePlus Nord CE5 Price In India, Availability & Offers

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹28,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

Availability: 12th July 2025, i.e., tomorrow (open sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics

Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and RBL Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months with zero downpayment, lifetime display warranty, free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth ₹1,799 (special student benefit)

