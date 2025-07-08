Today, OnePlus India has introduced two new OnePlus Nord 5 Series smartphones – the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, alongside the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The top model under the lineup, OnePlus Nord 5, features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 1.5K 144 Hz AMOLED display, 6,800 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with OIS support + a 50 MP Samsung JN5 selfie camera, Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system (7,300 mm²), OnePlus AI, and a new customizable physical Plus Key, and more.

The OnePlus Nord 5 marks a major shift for the Nord lineup by introducing a Snapdragon 8 Series chip, for the first time, delivering flagship-level performance in a more affordable package. The OnePlus Nord 5 is powered by the flagship-grade 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC equipped with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus Nord 5 is equipped with a 6,800 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging (0% to 50% in 20 minutes) and runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.

The Nord 5 supports Snapdragon Elite Gaming and hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing, designed for gamers and power users. It offers native 90 fps gameplay in BGMI, with frame interpolation reaching up to 144 fps, and also runs Call of Duty Mobile at 144 fps, offering ultra-smooth and immersive gameplay. The Nord 5 also comes equipped with Cryo-Velocity VC cooling, featuring a 7,300 mm² heat dissipation area and graphene thermals borrowed from the flagship OnePlus 13, with a total heat dissipation area of 32,207 mm².

The OnePlus Nord 5 packs a dual camera setup of a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with OIS support and 4k at 60 fps video recording and a secondary camera of an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while the front side will use a 50 MP Samsung JN5 hardware-level autofocus selfie camera with 4k at 60 fps video recording. We already managed to capture some camera shots from the OnePlus Nord 5 to show you its camera capabilities.

The OnePlus Nord 5 flaunts its glass-finish design, available in Marble Sands, Dry Ice, and Phantom Grey color options. The front side sports a 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED display with 1.5K+ resolution (2,800 x 1,272 pixels), 144 Hz (60/90/120/144 Hz) adaptive refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 1,800 nits peak brightness. Other display features include a 3,000 Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, Ultra HDR support, sRGB, 100% DCI-P3, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

It comes with the OnePlus AI, a suite of AI tools designed to improve productivity, creativity, and digital well-being, and a new customizable physical control named the ‘Plus Key’ – seen on the OnePlus 13s, which offers enhanced user interaction and personalization. The Plus Key can be used for one-tap access to Sound/Vibrate/DND, etc. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, AI features, Plus Key, Stereo Speakers, an infrared sensor, 5G connectivity, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said, “The OnePlus Nord series combines minimalist design with industry-leading flagship technology, earning the trust and love of users around the world. Driven by our ‘Never Settle’ spirit, we continue to raise the bar across all price segments. By bringing flagship-grade performance and advanced OnePlus AI features to more users, we believe the OnePlus Nord 5 Series will become an essential companion in everyday life.”

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,800 x 1,272 pixels), 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 1,800 nits peak brightness, Ultra HDR, matte finish glass back

6.83-inch Swift AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,800 x 1,272 pixels), 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 1,800 nits peak brightness, Ultra HDR, matte finish glass back Software & Updates: Android 15, OxygenOS 15

Android 15, OxygenOS 15 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 735 Graphics

Adreno 735 Graphics Memory: Up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB

Up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, no microSD card slot

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX LYT700 OIS Main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle), 4K video recording at 60 fps, LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX LYT700 OIS Main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle), 4K video recording at 60 fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP Samsung JN5, Autofocus, 4K video recording at 60 fps

50 MP Samsung JN5, Autofocus, 4K video recording at 60 fps Others: Plus Key, Stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor

Plus Key, Stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Connectivity: USB Type-C audio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

USB Type-C audio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Battery & Charging: 6,800 mAh battery, 80W fast charging

6,800 mAh battery, 80W fast charging Colors: Marble Sands, Dry Ice, Phantom Grey

The OnePlus Nord 5 is priced at ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, ₹34,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant and, ₹37,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 9th July 2025 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in as well as mainline stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, and partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and RBL Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 11 months with zero downpayment, lifetime display warranty, and free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth ₹1,799 (special student benefit).

OnePlus Nord 5 Price In India, Availability & Offers

