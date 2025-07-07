After teasers, HONOR X9c 5G is finally launched in India at ₹19,999 (combined with offers), marking its return to the competitive mid-range smartphone segment. The HONOR X9c is the company’s latest smartphone, bringing a feature-packed mid-range smartphone to the table. Key highlights and features include a curved AMOLED display with 4000 nits brightness, a large 6,600 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 108 MP motion sensing camera, and more. The launch comes just in time for the Amazon Prime Day Sale on 12th July 2025 with exciting offers and discounts.

The HONOR X9c 5G sports a stunning 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,700 x 1,224 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, a massive 4000 nits peak brightness, and HDR10 support. It includes HONOR’s risk-free Eye Comfort display with 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for enhanced visual comfort during extended use.

For durability, the device boasts an all-angle ultra-tough design with scratch-resistant glass and triple resistance protection, rated for IP65 dust and splash resistance and certified to withstand drops from up to 2 meters, with SGS certification backing its rugged build. It has a 7.98 mm slim titanium design available in two color options – Titanium Black and Jade Cyan.

For internals, the HONOR X9c 5G is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC, paired with 8 GB RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), 256 GB Storage, and a large 6,600 mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 66W fast charging. It runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15 with AI features.

In terms of optics, the HONOR X9c 5G features a 108 MP motion sensing primary rear camera with Samsung’s HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, OIS + EIS stabilization, alongside a 5 MP ultra-wide, while the front has a 16 MP selfie camera. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with USB Type-C audio, and 5G connectivity (SA/NSA).

CP Khandelwal, CEO PSAV India, Brand Partner HONOR in India, said, “Tech excellence is measured not just by processors and cameras, but by how seamlessly a device integrates into everyday life. Based on overwhelming customer feedback, we’ve revised the pricing of the HONOR X9c to make it even more accessible. With this move, we’re reaffirming our focus on what truly matters – durability, battery life, and practical Al that adapts to users. It’s not just a phone; it’s a flagship-grade experience, backed by a strengthened customer support infrastructure and enhanced after-sales service network across India.”

The HONOR X9c 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for its lone variant – 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model and will be available from 12th July 2025 exclusively on Amazon.in as part of the Prime Day sale. The launch offers include a total of ₹2,000 off (₹1,250 instant discount and ₹750 bank discount) valid till 14th July 2025, a free 1-year extended warranty worth ₹1,099, exchange offers up to ₹7,500, and no-cost EMI up to 9 months. The effective price after offers is ₹19,999 for 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage.

Price: ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 12th July 2025, exclusively on Amazon.in as part of the Prime Day sale

12th July 2025, exclusively on Amazon.in as part of the Prime Day sale Offers: Available at ₹19,999 (effective price after ₹2,000 off), ₹1,250 instant discount and ₹750 bank discount) valid till 14th July 2025, a free 1-year extended warranty worth ₹1,099, exchange offers up to ₹7,500, and no-cost EMI up to 9 months

