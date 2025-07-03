HONOR has announced that the upcoming HONOR X9c 5G will launch in India on 7th July 2025. The Honor X9c 5G will be positioned as a mid-premium offering, sold exclusively on Amazon.in starting 12th July. HONOR has already released teasers of its upcoming device, featuring a massive battery, an OIS + EIS camera, and an eye-friendly display.

The HONOR X9c 5G will be available in Titanium Black and Jade Cyan colors in an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The device will be powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 710 GPU and run MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15.

The HONOR X9c 5G sports a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, HDR10 support, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, and hardware-level eye protection, making it one of the most advanced displays in its class.

The camera setup includes a 108 MP main sensor with OIS + EIS, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16 MP front-facing shooter. It will pack a 6,600 mAh battery and 66W fast charging, while other notable features include IP65 dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

Commenting on this, CP Khandelwal, CEO PSAV India, Brand Partner HONOR in India, said, “At HONOR, we understand that today’s users demand more than just specs, they need smartphones that seamlessly support their fast-paced lives. With the HONOR X9c 5G, we’ve set new standards in durability and real-world performance. Whether it’s the SGS-certified drop resistance, AI-powered 108MP OIS camera, MagicOS 9.0 experience, or the 3-day battery life, every aspect of this device is designed around the everyday needs of Indian consumers. Most importantly, we’ve taken valuable feedback from our customers to enhance both the product and the after-sales service. Because for us, delivering lasting value goes beyond the product, it’s about trust and support through every step of ownership.”