Ahead of its official launch on 8th July, OnePlus has revealed key features of the upcoming OnePlus Buds 4, setting high expectations for audio enthusiasts and everyday users alike. The OnePlus Buds 4 highlights its 55 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), LHDC 5.0 Audio, dual-driver and Dual DACs, 3D Spatial Audio, and more.

The OnePlus Buds 4 is designed with a balance of premium sound quality, intelligent features, and sleek aesthetics and aims to offer a standout true wireless experience. The Buds 4 pack a dual-driver and dual-DAC setup for enhanced clarity and depth, while support for Hi-Res LHDC 5.0 and 3D Audio enhances the overall listening experience.

The Buds 4 come with up to 55dB Hybrid ANC for powerful noise cancellation for immersive audio. Additionally, it has 47ms ultra-low latency Game Mode, promising real-time audio sync. On the battery side, the Buds 4 deliver up to 11 hours of standalone playback and up to 45 hours with the case.

Other features include built-in AI translation, which enables real-time, tap-based voice translation, slide gestures on stems for volume control, dual-device connection, Google Fast Pair, and Steady Connect. The OnePlus Buds 4 will come in two color options – Zen Green, and Storm Gray.

The OnePlus Buds 4 will be sold on Amazon.in, OnePlus online and offline stores, and select retail partners, post-launch. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch approaches.