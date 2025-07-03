TECNO has joined hands with Flipkart to launch its TECNO POVA 7 Series smartphones later this week. But this partnership goes beyond just a typical product launch; it reflects a joint mission to bring accessible, meaningful technology to India’s youth, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. TECNO is all set to launch its TECNO POVA 7 5G Series on 4th July in India and will be sold on exclusively on Flipkart.com.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India, said, “Our partnership with Flipkart is more than strategic—it goes beyond launches and logistics – it’s about long-term alignment and a shared belief in the potential of young India. POVA 7 series is just the beginning. Together, we aim to bring powerful, future-ready technology into the hands of those driving the next wave of digital progress in emerging India.”

Smirthi Ravichandran, Vice President- Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we believe innovation should be within everyone’s reach, especially for India’s young dreamers in emerging markets. Our collaboration with TECNO is a testament to that belief – together, we’re crafting a campaign that’s as much about energy and fun as it is about meaningful impact. This partnership is about building trust, driving growth, and championing the aspirations of millions beyond the metros.”

With a shared focus on empowerment through innovation, the collaboration aims to serve the aspirations of young Indians who are eager for high-performance devices without compromising affordability. Flipkart’s wide reach and TECNO’s product innovation are expected to play a key role in bridging the digital gap across India.

By fostering a deeper sense of community and trust, TECNO and Flipkart hope to set a new benchmark in smartphone marketing, one that’s built not just on sales but on social impact and purpose-driven technology.

The TECNO POVA 7 5G Series is the company’s next-generation POVA series lineup of smartphones, known for powerful features and bold design. The company has previously teased the lineup with a tagline, ‘A portal to the supreme’, while the new teaser showcases some of its key features.

Stay tuned for more details as the POVA 7 Series officially debuts on Flipkart.