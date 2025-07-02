Xiaomi is set to expand its popular power bank lineup with the launch of the Xiaomi Compact Power Bank 20,000 mAh in India on 7th July 2025. Designed for portability and power efficiency, the new model promises fast, safe, and multi-device charging in a compact form factor.

The power bank will be available in Dark Grey and Ivory Green, and features a pocket-sized design that integrates a built-in USB Type-C cable, eliminating the need to carry extra cables while on the go.

Powered by 3.7V high-capacity cells, it supports 22.5W fast charging and offers the ability to charge three devices simultaneously. Xiaomi also promises 12-layer advanced circuit protection, covering overvoltage, short circuit, temperature control, and more for enhanced safety.

While official pricing is yet to be revealed, it is expected to be around ₹2,199. The power bank will be sold on mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores post-launch.

Stay tuned for full specifications and purchase links as the launch nears.