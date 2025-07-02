Telegram has rolled out its latest version 11.13.0 for Android and iOS, introducing powerful new features aimed at enhancing productivity and expanding monetization opportunities for content creators and channel owners. The update brings collaborative checklists, a new post suggestion system, and reward-based submission tools, marking another step toward Telegram’s evolving creator economy.

With this update, Telegram Premium users can now create interactive checklists in any chat – ideal for managing personal tasks, team projects, or group to-dos. Users can set permissions to control who can check off tasks or add new items, offering flexibility for both solo and collaborative use. To use, tap the attachment menu in any chat, select Checklist, and share it in personal chats, groups, or even your own Saved Messages.

Telegram now allows Premium subscribers to suggest posts directly to any Telegram channel. Whether it’s fan content, reviews, memes, or brand promotions, users can now participate more actively in the communities they follow.

Suggestions appear as direct messages to channel admins

Channel owners can schedule them or publish at their discretion

Content moderation and timing remain fully under the channel’s control

To incentivize adoption, Telegram allows suggesters to attach rewards to their posts.

Telegram Stars (in-app currency)

Toncoin, the blockchain-based currency

These rewards are credited to the channel owner 24 hours after posting, and are automatically refunded if the post is removed earlier. Stars can be purchased via Fragment or the @PremiumBot, while Toncoin remains a more secure, non-refundable option.

All suggested post activity happens within the Telegram app, ensuring full privacy and protection from third-party scams. Channels of any size can use these tools for crowdsourcing content or even launching affiliate promotions without compromising security.

These features are now live with version 11.13.0 on both Android and iOS.