OnePlus India is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 5 Series, which includes the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, alongside the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earbuds, scheduled for 8th July 2025 at 2 PM IST (10:30 AM CEST). The company has confirmed key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE5, positioned as a performance-centric mid-ranger.

The Nord CE5 will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC, a processor that OnePlus says scores over 1.47 million on AnTuTu, claiming top-tier performance in its segment. Paired with LPDDR5X RAM, the phone promises 120 fps gaming in popular titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, offering a flagship-level experience for gamers.

One of the most notable upgrades is the super large 7,100 mAh battery, a significant jump from the 5,500 mAh battery of its predecessor. The device supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of powering the phone from 1% to 100% in just 59 minutes, while a 10-minute quick charge offers up to 6 hours of YouTube playback, says OnePlus.

The phone also includes Battery Health Magic, a proprietary system that optimizes charging behavior to extend battery longevity. Bypass Charging is supported during gaming sessions, reducing heat and battery wear by supplying power directly to the device.

The Nord CE5 retains the 50 MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, but now includes image processing features from the OnePlus 13 Series, such as RAW HDR, Ultra HDR, and Real Tone. These improvements promise vivid colors, natural skin tones, and high-clarity imagery. The camera also supports up to 4K at 60 fps HDR video recording.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 will be available starting 12th July 2025, while the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 will go on sale from 9th July 2025, on Amazon.in, on the OnePlus India website, and authorized offline retailers.