vivo India has confirmed the launch of its flagship foldable smartphone – vivo X Fold5 in India on 14th July at 12 PM alongside the vivo X200 FE. Earlier, vivo India teased the vivo X Fold5 and vivo X200 FE, reinforcing the brand’s aggressive expansion in India’s premium smartphone segment.

The vivo X Fold5 will be among the slimmest foldable smartphones, with just 4.3mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when folded, while weighing only 217 grams. The X Fold5 will boast IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance, IP5X dust protection, and even –20°C freeze resistance, making it one of the most rugged foldables on the market. The device uses a Carbon Fiber Support Hinge, which the company claims is tested to withstand 600,000 folds.

On the imaging front, the vivo X Fold5 will feature a 50 MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with f/1.57 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), paired with a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50 MP 3x telephoto camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor. For selfies, both the inner and outer displays host 20 MP cameras.

Powering the device is a massive 6,000 mAh dual-cell battery, supported by 80W wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging. The vivo X Fold5 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, promising flagship-grade performance across gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven functions. Among the highlights is the new Shortcut Button, designed to offer quick access to apps and functions, boosting multitasking and productivity on the go.

The vivo X Fold5 will be sold on Flipkart.com and vivo India’s online store post official launch. More details are expected to follow soon.