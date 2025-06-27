vivo India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming compact flagship – the vivo X200 FE, for the Indian market. The vivo X200 FE will be a toned-down variant of its top-of-the-line flagship lineup – vivo X200 Series. The phone, which closely resembles the vivo S30 Pro Mini recently launched in China, is set to offer a premium feature set in a compact form factor.

As per the teaser, the smartphone will be available in two color options – Luxe Grey and Amber Yellow. While other global markets are also getting Blue and Pink variants, vivo India is focusing on distinct styling for its local audience. According to the company, Amber Yellow is inspired by warmth and golden-hour nostalgia, while Luxe Grey reflects understated sophistication and timeless appeal.

The official launch teaser already confirms many of its key features and specs. The vivo X200 FE will use a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. It will pack the flagship chip, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with as much as 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage, a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and run Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

It flaunts a metal frame designed with an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, it will come with a 50 MP autofocus selfie camera on the front, and a triple rear setup of a 50 MP Sony IMX921 main camera on the rear side with OIS (Optical Image Stabilizaion) support + an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 50 MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, the latter boasting ZEISS optics and Aura Light technology for enhanced imaging.

The official launch date is yet to be revealed, but with teasers already live, more details are expected soon.

Know More About vivo X200 FE on vivo.com/in