ASUS India has expanded its Chromebook lineup in India with the launch of the new ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-NK0154/155) models starting at ₹17,990. These latest models bring a refreshed design with an all-new Quiet Blue color, a 14-inch Full HD touch display, and a 180° hinge for added flexibility, powered by ChromeOS. Key highlights include a 14-inch anti-glare touchscreen, 180° flip design with military-grade durability, AI perks, 42 Wh battery with 45W fast charging, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, and more.

The Chromebook CX14 (CX1405) sports a 14-inch LED backlit anti-glare touch display (for flip-model) with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 67% Screen-to-Body ratio, 220 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, and is certified for military-grade standards (MIL-STD 810H).

The notebook is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor paired with 4 GB RAM, up to 128 GB eMMC storage, 42 Wh battery with 45W fast charging, and runs on the latest ChromeOS with AI features and includes Google’s Titan C security chip.

Other features include a Full HD webcam with a physical shutter for added privacy and a spill-resistant keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The new Chromebook CX14 is bundled with a 3-month Google AI subscription (Gemini Advanced), which is worth ₹5,850, 3 months of YouTube Premium, 12 months of Google Workspace, and 100 GB cloud storage at no additional cost.

The new ASUS Chromebook CX14 2025 is priced at ₹17,990 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant, while the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model is priced at ₹18,990. The notebook is now available via Flipkart.com and ASUS India official online store. Another variant, the CX1405CKA-S60394, will be made available soon through Amazon.in.

ASUS Chromebook CX14 2025 Price In India, Availability, & Offers