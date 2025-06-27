OnePlus announced the launch of OnePlus Campus Dominate – Road to BGMS 2025, which aims to provide a platform for aspiring young gamers to compete, and it comes with real rewards, serious fame, and a shot at the big leagues. This is a national gaming tournament for college gamers across India with a prize pool of ₹6 Lakhs.

OnePlus Campus Dominate – What’s On the Line?

₹6 Lakhs prize pool

2 Golden Tickets to BGMS 2025, India’s premier BGMI esports league

Brand-new OnePlus Nord 5 phones for the winners and their besties

LAN Grand Finals for the top 16 squads

Who Can Join?

Only college students in India, 18+

Your BGMI account must be level 20 or higher

Registration is open from 26th June 2025 until 12th July 2025, but only 1,280 teams get in!

OnePlus in a statement said, “At OnePlus, we believe in building more than just fast phones – we’re building platforms for young creators, gamers, and dreamers to shine. Campus Dominate is a celebration of that spirit. It’s where community meets competition, and where your hustle can take you all the way to India’s biggest esports stage.”

As we know, the OnePlus Nord 5 is coming soon to India on 8th July with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and up to 144 fps for BGMI and CoD Mobile. The Nord 5 will support Snapdragon Elite Gaming and hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing, designed for gamers and power users. The upcoming Nord 5 promises significant upgrades in performance, gaming, and audio capabilities in the mid-range segment.

Recently, it was teased to pack a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with OIS support and 4k at 60 fps video recording, while the front side will use a 50 MP Samsung JN5 hardware-level autofocus selfie camera. We already managed to capture some camera shots from the OnePlus Nord 5 to show you its camera capabilities. More information about Nord 5 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

