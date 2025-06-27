Say goodbye to dressing room drama – Google just dropped an app that lets you virtually try on any outfit, even from a random photo! Google has quietly launched a futuristic new app called Doppl, and it’s about to change how you shop for clothes.

Doppl, now available via Google Labs, uses AI magic to let you upload any outfit photo – whether it’s from Instagram, a thrift store, or your favorite celeb’s look, and see how it would actually look on you. Not just a photo, but a moving, animated preview that mimics real-life movement. Yes, your phone just became your personal runway.

Remember when Google Shopping added virtual try-ons earlier this year? Doppl takes it to the next level. It uses the same tech but turns it into a mobile-first, experimental style playground where you can upload any outfit photo, visualize it on your AI twin, watch the fabric ‘move’ with animated previews, save and share your favorite looks, and explore styles instantly, no model needed.

Google says Doppl isn’t perfect yet. Fit and realism may vary, but it’s a huge leap toward AI-powered personal styling. In fact, Google wants your feedback to make it even better. “We’re excited to see how people play with Doppl”, said Google Labs Product Manager Sakshi Rambhia. “This is just the beginning”.

Doppl is free to download on iOS and Android for U.S. users only (as of now). Just head to Google Labs and give your wardrobe a digital glow-up.

Download Doppl from Google Play Store