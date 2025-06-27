Nothing Phone (3) has just broken cover in a series of leaked press renders, and let’s say, Carl Pei wasn’t kidding when he said this would be ‘Nothing like before’. The render shows off a transparent back with a refined layout of the Glyph Interface, now located in the top right for even more dynamic notifications. And yes, the new Essential Key is just below the power button.

The camera stack? Absolutely wild. At the top sits the 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, followed by a 50 MP main and a 50 MP ultra-wide shooter, while the front camera is also expected to be 50 MP, making it a rare quad 50 MP setup.

Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone (3) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, putting it on par with the fastest flagships of 2025. It’s expected to come with 12 GB or even 16 GB RAM, and run on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.3, offering a smoother and more personalized experience than ever before.

Rumored specs at a glance – 6.7-inch LTPO OLED with slim bezels, 50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x telephoto + 50 MP selfie, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with up to 16 GB RAM, 5,150 mAh with 65W fast charging, and Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.3 interface. Additionally, it may include a transparent back with Glyph Matrix and an IP-rated build.

With leaks heating up and renders now live, an official announcement is likely imminent. Expect more teasers leading up to the launch and possibly a surprise reveal during an upcoming Nothing community event. Stay tuned.