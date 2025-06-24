OnePlus Nord 5 is launching in India on 8th July 2025 at 2 PM IST (10:30 AM CEST), OnePlus India is introducing the new OnePlus Nord 5 Series, which includes the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, alongside the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earbuds. We got the OnePlus Nord 5 and managed to capture some camera shots to show you its camera capabilities and what it brings.

So far, the company has not officially revealed much of its camera specs; however, what we do know is that the camera is stolen from the OnePlus 13 Series – a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with OIS and a 50 MP Samsung JN5 selfie camera with hardware autofocus. In addition, the camera will come with 4K video recording at 60 fps support.

OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Samples

The upcoming Nord 5 will mark a major shift for the Nord lineup by introducing a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, for the first time, delivering flagship-level performance in a more affordable package. The OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the flagship-grade 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC equipped with LPDDR5X RAM.

The Nord 5 will also support Snapdragon Elite Gaming and hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing, designed for gamers and power users. Additionally, offers native 90 fps gameplay in BGMI, with frame interpolation reaching up to 144 fps, and also runs Call of Duty Mobile at 144 fps, offering ultra-smooth and immersive gameplay.

Moreover, the OnePlus Nord 5 will come equipped with Cryo-Velocity VC cooling, featuring a 7,300 mm² heat dissipation area and graphene thermals borrowed from the flagship OnePlus 13. The system ensures efficient cooling across the CPU, camera, and battery areas, delivering consistent performance during heavy use.

Alongside the two smartphones, OnePlus will introduce its next-gen wireless earbuds – the OnePlus Buds 4, which aims to redefine wireless audio in their category. With dual drivers, dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, 3D Audio, and 47ms ultra-low latency Game Mode, the OnePlus Buds 4 promises a premium listening experience. The Buds 4 will be available in two colors – Zen Green and Storm Gray.

More information, including pricing and availability, will be revealed in the coming weeks. Users can register for updates on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.