Reliance Jio has launched the Jio AX6000 Universal Wi-Fi 6 Router, a high-performance device designed to deliver seamless connectivity across modern homes. The device is powered by a quad-core chipset and equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, and supports blazing-fast speeds of up to 6,000 Mbps, catering to the growing demand for high-bandwidth streaming, gaming, and smart home integration.

The router is built with eight hidden antennas and internal optimization covering up to 2,000 square feet and supports over 100 connected devices simultaneously. It integrates OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies, enabling more efficient data delivery even in crowded networks.

The Jio AX6000 is also AI Mesh ready, allowing users to extend coverage effortlessly using Jio’s True AI Mesh-compatible extenders like the JE6801. With built-in Smart Roaming, the router intelligently switches between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands to ensure uninterrupted connections across rooms.

Other features include WPA3 encryption, parental controls, and guest networks, while device management can be accessed through the JioHome app. The app also simplifies onboarding for IoT devices such as smart cameras, bulbs, and voice assistants.

While the router is Universal, it only supports DHCP-based ISPs and does not work with PPPoE or IPoE connections, such as those offered by BSNL and select regional providers.

Jio AX6000 Universal Wi-Fi 6 Router Specifications & Features

Speed: Up to 4,800 Mbps (5 GHz), 1,200 Mbps (2.4 GHz)

164 x 165.5 x 76 mm Weight: 1.8 kg

The Jio AX6000 is available now in White and is priced at ₹5,999 (introductory price, MRP ₹14,999). The device is available on Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, JioMart, and select retail stores across India.

