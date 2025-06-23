AI+ Smartphone has unveiled the names and initial specifications of its debut models – AI+ Nova 5G and AI+ Pulse – ahead of their July launch. These smartphones are designed specifically for Indian users and aim to deliver a reliable, clutter-free experience with a focus on performance and camera quality.

The AI+ Nova 5G will support next-generation 5G connectivity, offering faster data speeds and improved network performance. Meanwhile, the AI+ Pulse is positioned as a daily-use smartphone, offering smooth multitasking, calling, and media consumption capabilities. Both devices feature a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, along with a single-tone flash and a front-facing camera housed in a display notch.

In terms of design, both models embrace a minimalistic aesthetic, with smooth curves, a lightweight build, and a signature red-accented power button that stands out. Color options include Pink, Blue, Black, Green, and Purple, giving users a wide range of choices to match their style.

On the software front, the Nova 5G and Pulse smartphones run on nxtQ’s NxtQuantum OS, which promises a clean and efficient interface. User data security is also a key focus, with all information stored on MeitY-certified servers hosted by Google Cloud within India.

Both devices will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.com, where the official launch page is already live. The release is scheduled for July 2025, and more specifications and features are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned as AI+ enters the competitive Indian smartphone market with its first offerings built for the digital-first generation.