After multiple teasers, OPPO India has finally launched its latest addition to its popular K series lineup – the OPPO K13x 5G, bringing in a rugged build, modern features, and large battery capacity at an aggressive starting price of ₹10,999, combined with offers. The OPPO K13x is the direct successor to last year’s OPPO K12x and a toned-down variant of its sibling OPPO K13 5G, which was launched in April.

The new mid-range smartphone brings a compelling mix of durable design, performance, battery life, and AI-driven features, all at an affordable price, making it a strong contender in its segment. The key highlights and features include a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, IP65 military-grade durability with Panda Glass protection, 50 MP AI dual cameras with AI Eraser and AI Unblur, a 120 Hz 1,000 nits display, AI-backed ColorOS 15, and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

The OPPO K13 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Panda Glass. The display uses segment’s first Splash Touch technology, enabling smooth touchscreen usage even when the display or fingers are wet and when using gloves.

The K13x 5G has been extensively tested to withstand extreme heat, humidity, and shock. It offers IP65 for dust and water resistance, and military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H certification) with Panda Glass protection. The OPPO K13x comes in a 7.99 mm slim matte finish design and is available in two color options – Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core, 1,072 MHz) GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card). It is packed with a large 6,000 mAh battery supported by 45W SuperVOOC fast charging (charger included in the box).

For cameras, it uses a 50 MP main camera on the rear side with an OmniVision OV50D sensor, accompanied by a 2 MP portrait lens, while the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera. The camera supports video recording of up to 1080p at 60fps (rear).

It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 with two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates. The ColorOS 15 is backed by AI features, including the AI Unblur and AI Eraser camera features. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

Savio D’Souza, Head of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, “With the OPPO K13x, we are reaffirming our commitment to Gen Z’s real-world needs: exceptional durability, fluid performance, and intelligent power efficiency – all at outstanding value. The K13x features a cutting-edge biomimetic shock absorption system, class-leading battery optimisation, and 5G readiness; the smartphone reflects OPPO’s vision – redefining what is possible in an entry-level smartphone without compromise.”

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President – Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we continue to see increasing demand for smartphones that not only deliver strong performance but also withstand the demands of everyday life. The launch of the OPPO K13x 5G addresses this growing consumer need for durability without compromise. With its military-grade toughness, innovative shock absorption system, and well-rounded features, the K13x is a compelling choice for young users looking for value, style, and resilience. We are excited to partner with OPPO once again to bring this powerful and durable device to millions of customers across India.”

The price for the OPPO K13x 5G starts at ₹11,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹12,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹14,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 27th June 2025 at 12 PM via Flipkart.com and the OPPO India online store. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount via select bank cards and 3 months of no-cost EMI options.

