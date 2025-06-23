Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has soft-launched its Quantum 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, positioning itself at the forefront of India’s indigenous 5G revolution. The event was held at the Ameerpet Exchange in Hyderabad, led by BSNL CMD Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, and attended by stakeholders from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), academia, and industry.

Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, Chairman & Managing Director of BSNL/MTNL, said, “Quantum 5G FWA highlights how Indian engineers create world-class connectivity solutions. This is the first SIM-less, fully indigenous 5G FWA from BSNL. Hyderabad’s tech-savvy environment is perfect for launching our next-generation access portfolio. Today is a soft launch, with many cities and feature upgrades to come.”

Key Highlights of BSNL Quantum 5G FWA

SIM-less 5G Connectivity: BSNL’s Direct-to-Device platform enables seamless auto-authentication without a physical SIM card. This makes Quantum 5G India’s first production-grade SIM-less 5G service, streamlining setup and reducing hardware dependency.

Fully Indigenous Technology: From core network to radio access and customer premises equipment (CPE), the entire tech stack powering BSNL's 5G FWA is developed in India. This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of self-reliant digital infrastructure.

Blazing Fast Speeds and Low Latency: In initial tests at the Ameerpet site, download speeds reached 980 Mbps, with upload speeds up to 140 Mbps and latency under 10ms. These speeds are ideal for 4K streaming, Cloud gaming, Remote work & virtual collaboration, and Smart home and IoT applications.

Plug-and-Play, No Fiber Required: Quantum 5G FWA uses a gateway device that's plug-and-play, offering easy setup without the need for trenching or fiber deployment. BSNL's existing tower infrastructure covers 85% of homes in Hyderabad, enabling rapid deployment.

Tariffs and Expansion Plans

₹999/month for 100 Mbps

₹1499/month for 300 Mbps

BSNL plans to expand Quantum 5G FWA trials to six more cities by September 2025, which includes Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior, and Chandigarh.

The service is built on a standalone (SA) 5G core, enabling advanced capabilities like SLA-backed network slicing, Dedicated bandwidth for MSMEs and smart factories and Customizable industrial IoT deployments.