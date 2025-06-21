MediaTek has unveiled its latest premium 5G mobile platform, the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, at the India Dimensity Summit. The event featured participation from top smartphone brands, including OPPO, vivo, Motorola, Redmi, realme, Infinix, Samsung, and LAVA.

The launch marks a significant step in MediaTek’s strategy to expand its high-performance chipset portfolio in India. The company also celebrated one year of MediaTek Connect, hosting a gaming tournament and showcasing its complete 5G lineup across all price tiers – from flagship to entry-level.

Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, commented, “With the introduction of the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, we are broadening our range of advanced mobile platforms. This chipset enables users to explore creativity through agentic AI and enhanced imaging, while also elevating mobile gaming. Featuring our All Big Core architecture, we prove that performance and power efficiency can go hand in hand.”

MediaTek Dimensity 8450: All Big Core Architecture and AI-Driven Innovation

Built on TSMC’s 4nm process, the Dimensity 8450 features an all big-core CPU configuration with eight ARM Cortex-A725 cores, delivering up to 30% better performance and power efficiency. Paired with an ARM Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, it’s optimized for gaming, multitasking, and heavy workloads.

The SoC is equipped with the MediaTek NPU 880 and the company’s Agentic AI Engine, enabling support for generative AI, LLMs, and advanced real-time processing. It supports global GenAI models, opening possibilities for faster on-device AI capabilities.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 is packed with imaging innovations, led by the Imagiq 1080 ISP, which offers zero-lag HDR, 100% PDAF, and in-sensor zoom (QPD remozaic). It supports camera sensors up to 320 MP, positioning the chip for premium photography experiences.

A new Dual EIS Engine enables stable 4K60 HDR (HLG) video capture, while the Live Broadcast Booster feature improves facial clarity during livestreams using 7% less power compared to conventional scene-wide AI enhancements.

For gamers, HyperEngine MAGT 3.0 improves touch responsiveness, graphics performance, and optimizes real-time switching between 5G and Wi-Fi connections. The chip supports WQHD+ displays at 144 Hz, dual-screen setups, and 5G-A connectivity with speeds up to 5.17 Gbps through 3CC carrier aggregation.

OPPO will be the first to launch a smartphone powered by the Dimensity 8450 in India, starting with the OPPO Reno14 Pro, followed by a K-series device from another brand. More announcements are expected soon.

MediaTek Dimensity 8450 Specifications & Features