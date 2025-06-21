OPPO India has started teasing its highly anticipated OPPO Reno14 Series, emphasizing its nature-inspired aesthetics and robust durability features. The series is expected to launch in India next month, and OPPO has begun listing a ‘notify me’ page on its official store.

OPPO has adopted a nature-inspired design approach on the OPPO Reno14 Series featuring ultra-thin bezels, a seamless single-glass back, and a frame made of aerospace-grade aluminium alloy. It flaunts the iridescent glow finish created using a 12-layer micro-patterned coating process. This complex method – twice as detailed as in previous Reno models – produces stunning, color-shifting effects in Red, Blue, Gold, Silver, and more.

The Pearl White variant debuts OPPO’s first-ever Velvet Glass, developed through a 65-step cold-sculpting process that involves double the usual engraving and polishing. The result is a smooth, anti-smudge finish. Titanium Grey brings a modern touch with its matte base and reflective accents, while Forest Green stands out with a luminous camera ring designed using offset printing and a fine-tuned light layering technique.

The Reno14 Series also focuses majorly on durability; inspired by the shock-absorbing structure of sea sponges, OPPO has introduced a Sponge Armor Body that protects internal components by effectively absorbing and dispersing the impact of accidental drops. The aluminium alloy frame keeps the device both lightweight and sturdy, with the Pearl White and Forest Green variants measuring just 7.42 mm thick, while the Pro variant measures up to 7.58 mm.

The smartphones will come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust, splashes, prolonged underwater submersion, and even high-pressure water jets. They also offer 4K underwater video recording, and a platinum-coated USB port further enhances durability by preventing corrosion.

The OPPO Reno14 Pro will sport a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. The standard OPPO Reno14 will sport a 6.59-inch screen with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. Both models support a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits brightness, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ certification, and glove touch functionality.

While the official launch date hasn’t been disclosed yet, the OPPO Reno 14 Series could launch in India in the first week of July, with the Pearl White variant likely to be available in the country.