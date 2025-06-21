Meta has unveiled a new era in smart eyewear through a strategic collaboration with Oakley, the iconic sport and lifestyle brand under EssilorLuxottica. Expanding on the success of the Ray-Ban Meta series, the two companies have introduced a new category called Performance AI Glasses, blending Oakley’s signature athletic styling with Meta’s cutting-edge AI and wearable technology.

The first product from this lineup is the Oakley Meta HSTN, pronounced “HOW-stuhn”. The glasses bring a sport-oriented design inspired by Oakley’s HSTN frame series, targeting athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and everyday users who value performance and innovation.

The smart glasses are equipped with a 3K ultra-wide 12 MP camera for hands-free photography and video recording, complemented by a capture LED light to alert others during use, ensuring transparency and privacy. The open-ear Bluetooth directional speakers let users enjoy music, podcasts, and calls without blocking ambient sounds – ideal for both workouts and everyday activities.

Meta’s AI assistant is built into the glasses, activated with a simple “Hey Meta” voice command. From real-time updates to messaging and playback control, the assistant is designed to offer hands-free functionality. The glasses support both touch and voice controls, while offering IPX4 water resistance to withstand sweat and splashes – though the charging case itself is not water-resistant.

In terms of battery life, the glasses promise up to 8 hours of typical daily usage, 5 hours of continuous audio playback, and up to 19 hours on standby. The fast-charging capability delivers a 50% charge in 22 minutes, and 80% in 45 minutes, while the case extends usage to up to 48 hours.

The glasses come in several stylish variants including Warm Grey with Prizm Ruby, Black with Prizm Polar Black, Clear with Transitions Grey, Brown Smoke with Prizm Polar Deep Water, and Black with Clear lenses. A Limited Edition Desert 24k Prizm Polar version celebrates Oakley’s 50th anniversary, adorned with exclusive gold detailing.

Accessibility features support those with reduced vision, hearing, or mobility. The integration with the Be My Eyes network enhances usability for vision-impaired individuals. The device is compatible with Android 10+ and iPhones running iOS 15.2+, managed via the Meta AI app.

Pre-orders for the Limited Edition Oakley Meta HSTN start on 11th July 2025, priced at US$499 (around ~₹43,200 in India). The standard versions are expected later in the summer, starting at US$399 (around ~₹34,540 in India). The glasses will initially be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark, with India, Mexico, and the UAE joining the list later this year.