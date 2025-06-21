OPPO India has introduced its latest OPPO A series smartphone – the OPPO A5 5G, tailored for Indian users seeking durability. The OPPO A5 5G is designed to withstand tough environmental conditions – key highlights include IP65-rated military-grade durability with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, ColorOS 15, and more. This follows the launch of its toned-down variant – the OPPO A5x 5G last month, and its higher-end sibling – the OPPO A5 Pro 5G in April.

The OPPO A5 5G sports a 360° Armour Body featuring a reinforced aluminium motherboard cover and 160% shatter-resistant glass alongside a high-strength alloy frame. It has MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability with IP65 dust and water resistance available in Aurora Green and Mist White color options.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM) and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card). It is equipped with a large 6,000 mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, charging up to 30% in 21 minutes and 50% in 37 minutes. The battery retains over 80% of its capacity after 1,700 charge cycles, ensuring up to 5 years of consistent performance with daily use.

On the front side, it uses a 6.67-inch HD+ display (1,604 x 720 pixels resolution) with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. On the camera front, the OPPO A5 5G packs a single setup of a 50 MP f/1.88 main camera and an 8 MP f/2.4 camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The OPPO A5 5G is priced at ₹15,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage. The smartphone is now available from 20th June 2025 on OPPO India Online Store, and major online and offline retail stores.

OPPO A5 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

