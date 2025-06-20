realme India has launched its latest neckband-style Bluetooth earphones – the realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite, priced at ₹1,199, expanding its budget audio lineup in India. The highlights and features include up to 35 hours of battery life, 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), IP55-rated water-resistant design, and more.

The realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite, available in Cyber Orange, Haze Blue, and Void Black color options, features a Peak Pocket Design that allows for flexible bending while maintaining a compact and durable form factor. The earbuds are IP55-rated for water and sweat resistance. realme claims the neckband can withstand 5,000 bends and 25,000 folds, underscoring its long-term durability. The earbuds come with an ergonomic in-ear fit and magnetic tips for easy wear and portability.

The neckband earbuds are equipped with 12.4 mm dynamic bass drivers featuring a PU/PEEK diaphragm and PET titanium coating, coupled with N38 magnets for rich bass and clear audio output. It includes Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) powered by a smart DNN algorithm and features a dedicated microphone for clearer voice calls.

The Buds Wireless 5 Lite uses Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity with support for dual-device connection, and 45 ms low-latency Game Mode. It offers long-lasting up to 35 hours of playback on a single charge, with over 600 full charge cycles..

The realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite is priced at ₹1,199 (MRP ₹1,999) with a discount of ₹150 (₹1,049 effective price) and will be available from 27th June 2025 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and realme.com/in.

realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,199 (MRP ₹1,999)

₹1,199 (MRP ₹1,999) Availability: 27th June 2025 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and realme.com/in

27th June 2025 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and realme.com/in Offers: ₹150 off as a part of the launch offer (₹1,049 effective price)

Get realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite on realme.com/in