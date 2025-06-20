vivo India has confirmed the launch of its new vivo T4 Lite 5G smartphone in India, set for 24th June, positioning it as the brand’s most affordable 5G smartphone yet. After introducing the vivo T4 Ultra in India, vivo began teasing the vivo T4 Lite 5G, a toned-down variant and also the latest addition to its vivo T4 Series.

The vivo T4 Lite 5G will be the successor to last year’s vivo T3 Lite 5G, which will come equipped with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the largest battery smartphone in the sub-₹10,000 price segment. The company has also revealed key highlights ahead of the launch, including a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits, a first for phones in this category.

The vivo T4 Lite 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, while the full specifications are yet to be confirmed, the phone is expected to offer IP64 water and dust resistance, up to 8 GB RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), 256 GB storage, and a 50 MP rear camera setup.

The vivo T4 Lite 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India’s online store, and offline retail outlets post-launch. More details, including the official launch date, price, and full specifications, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.