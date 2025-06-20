vivo India has launched its latest 5G smartphone in the Y-series lineup – the vivo Y400 Pro 5G, starting at ₹24,999. The Y400 Pro 5G features the segment’s slimmest 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Other highlights include a 32 MP selfie camera with 4K video recording support, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera, 5,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, FunTouchOS 15 based on Android 15, and more.

The vivo Y400 Pro 5G, being the successor to last year’s vivo T300 Lite 5G, is one of the slimmest smartphones in its class, maintaining a sleek profile at just 7.49 mm, available in Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple color options. It sports a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen, which vivo says is the segment’s slimmest 3D curved display. The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and an IP65-rated dust and water-resistant design.

The Y400 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC, paired with ARM Mali-G612 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 Storage. It packs a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, reaching 50% charge in 19 minutes, and runs on FunTouchOS 15 based on Android 15.

Cameras include a 32 MP f/2.45 selfie camera with 4K video recording support, a 50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support aided by a secondary 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The camera supports 4K video recording on both sides (front and back), Aura Light for Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, and Sony Multifocal Portrait. Additional features include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G connectivity across multiple Indian bands.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at vivo India, said, “With the Y400 Pro, we aim to redefine what consumers expect from a mid-range smartphone. Today’s users are constantly chasing their dreams and seeking technology that reflects both ambition and individuality. With our parallel Dreamchasers campaign, vivo is building a deeper connection with a generation that dares to carve its own path to success celebrating individuality, ambition, and the courage to dream differently. The Y400 Pro embodies everything that our user stands for – style, substance, and performance, all in one sleek device.”

The price for the vivo Y400 Pro 5G starts at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting today i.e. 20th June 2025 (pre-booking) and will go on sale from 27th June 2025 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, vivo India online store, and select offline retailers.

The launch offers (valid till 30th June 2025) includes up to 10% cashback via select bank cards (SBI, DBS, IDFC FIRST, Yes Bank, BOB, Federal Bank), up to 10 months of zero down payment, TWS 3e ANC earbuds at ₹1,499, flat 20% off on V-Shield screen protection, 1-year extended warranty for free, and 2 months of free premium access to 10 OTT app on ₹1,199 Jio prepaid plan between 1st July 2025 to 15th July 2025.

