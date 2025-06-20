Meta has announced a major update to the Facebook app, merging traditional videos and reels into a single format – Reels. In the coming months, all videos shared on Facebook will be posted as Reels, regardless of their length or format. This change is part of Meta’s effort to simplify content creation and unify the video experience on the platform.

Facebook says, “Every day, people use Facebook to share content that helps them connect with friends, capture memories and showcase their interests. Now, we’re making it easier to share videos on Facebook by simplifying how you create and post videos. In the coming months, all videos on Facebook will be shared as reels, eliminating the need to choose between uploading a video or reel.”

Users will no longer need to choose between uploading a standard video or posting a reel. The new system consolidates creative tools, allowing all videos to be enhanced with intuitive editing features, effects, music options, and more – streamlining the publishing process. Despite the format shift, audience settings will remain unchanged, so users can continue to control who sees their content, whether friends or the public.

Alongside this backend change, Facebook’s user interface will be updated. The current Video tab will be renamed to Reel, reflecting the unified format. Meta assured users that this change will not impact how videos are recommended. The platform’s algorithm will continue to show reels of all durations based on individual user interests.

Meta will roll out these updates globally to both Facebook profiles and Pages over the coming months.