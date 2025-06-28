A sudden IMDb listing has fans buzzing about a potential LittleBigPlanet Remastered release for the PlayStation 5, but is it a real leak or just a clever troll?

The listing, spotted by Twitter user @NextGenPlayer, shows what appears to be official-looking PS5 box art for LittleBigPlanet Remastered, a game originally released in 2008 on the PS3. The beloved platformer, which introduced the world to Sackboy and became a key franchise for Sony with two sequels, has seen little action in recent years.

IMDB listing says LittleBigPlanet Remastered is coming to PS5 “Rediscover Sackboy like never before with stunning reimagined graphics, new content, and more.” “Rebuilt for PlayStation 5” See more: https://t.co/5ZJAs4AaeQ pic.twitter.com/shUiFiqa5U — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) June 25, 2025

In fact, things have gone quiet for the LittleBigPlanet series since the last mainline release, LittleBigPlanet 3, in 2014. Sony has gradually pulled support, with online servers being shut down and LBP3 even being delisted from the PlayStation Store. All signs seemed to indicate the end of the franchise.

So, does this new IMDb listing mean the game is getting a revival? Unlikely. While it’s tempting to believe a remaster is on the way, the truth is less exciting. IMDb isn’t exactly a locked vault of verified information; in fact, anyone can create or edit pages there. There have been multiple instances in the past where fake projects were posted on IMDb and mistaken as official leaks.

Additionally, Sony would almost certainly announce something of this scale through its own official channels, not via a quietly added IMDb page.

Until there’s confirmation from PlayStation or the developers themselves, this rumour is best taken with a grain of salt. As much as fans would love to see LittleBigPlanet make a comeback on PS5, there’s currently no credible evidence that a remaster is in the works.

Still, we wouldn’t blame you for keeping your fingers crossed.