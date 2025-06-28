Ford has issued a recall for over 197,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles across the United States following a safety concern that could potentially trap passengers inside, especially children. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects model years 2021 through 2025 of the electric SUV.

The issue stems from faulty electronic door latches. If the vehicle’s battery gets too low, the electronic latch may fail, leaving the doors locked even after the driver or front passenger exits the vehicle and closes the door. This poses a serious risk for rear seat passengers, who might be unable to manually unlock the doors using the interior handles, a danger that could be life-threatening in emergencies such as extreme heat.

Ford confirmed that the issue could prevent people from exiting or entering the vehicle during emergencies, which increases the risk of injury. So far, no injuries or incidents related to this malfunction have been reported. In total, 197,432 units have been recalled in the U.S., along with approximately 120,000 additional units internationally.

The latest recall follows a series of recent safety-related actions from the automaker. In May 2025, Ford recalled over 1 million vehicles, including both Ford and Lincoln models, due to defective rearview cameras. Additionally, 274,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were also recalled for a brake issue that could raise the risk of crashes.

A software update will address the malfunction. Ford has already started notifying affected customers via mail on 23rd June, with a second letter set to go out once the software fix is ready. Owners will need to visit a Ford dealership to receive the Powertrain Control Module and Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module C updates, which will be provided free of charge.

Customers can reach out to Ford Customer Service at +1-866-436-7332 using recall number 25S65, or call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at +1-888-327-4236 for more details.