Sonic the Hedgehog and Magic: The Gathering are teaming up for a fast-paced and nostalgic crossover through Secret Lair, Wizards of the Coast’s special timed-release series. Announced officially by Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast and SEGA, the Secret Lair x Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration will consist of three unique drops, launching 14th July at 9 AM PT, exclusively through the Secret Lair website while stocks last.

Sonic the Hedgehog x Magic: The Gathering’s Secret Liar

Sonic the Hedgehog is the latest pop culture icon to join the world of Magic: The Gathering (MTG), as part of the game’s ever-growing Secret Lair crossover series. Following collaborations with the likes of SpongeBob, Tomb Raider, and Deadpool, Wizards of the Coast has officially announced three new Secret Lair drops themed around Sega’s beloved blue blur.

The three themed drops include:

Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes

Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure

Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear

The crossover arrives next month, and fans now have their first look at one of the drops, titled “Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear.” Each drop reimagines Magic cards with bold, colorful Sonic-inspired artwork, with all cards legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. The drops will be available in both foil and non-foil variants, with WPN (Wizards Play Network) stores offering non-foil versions from 21st August.

Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes

The Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop features seven brand-new cards based on key characters from the Sonic universe, including,

Sonic the Hedgehog – Featuring the ability “Gotta Go Fast”

Shadow the Hedgehog

Dr. Eggman

Knuckles

Amy Rose

Tails

Super State – An enchantment card that powers up all your creatures

Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure

The Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure drop focuses on instants, sorceries, and utility cards, blending classic Magic mechanics with Sonic aesthetics. The cards retain their original names but feature stunning artwork inspired by Sonic’s fast-paced world:

Generous Gift

Open the Armory

Fabricate

Deadly Dispute

Unexpected Windfall

Sol Ring

Treasure Token

Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear

The Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear brings artifact reprints redesigned as famous Sonic-themed gear and vehicles. Turbo Gear features six existing Magic cards reimagined with Sonic-themed art and names, along with one exclusive token card. These are tailored for Commander, Magic’s most popular multiplayer format, and include iconic equipment cards. The lineup includes:

Knuckles’ Gloves (Reaver Cleaver)

Air Shoes (Swiftfoot Boots)

Egg Hammer (Myr Battlesphere)

Piko Piko Hammer (Hammer of Nazahn)

Power Sneakers (Lightning Greaves)

Tornado – Sonic’s Biplane (Weatherlight)

Egg Pawn Token (Myr Token)

With Magic’s recent rule change allowing vehicles to be used as commanders, Tornado can now be your leading card in a Sonic-themed deck.

Wizards of the Coast says the Turbo Gear drop was designed to work in tandem with one of the upcoming character-themed Secret Lair sets, which focuses on Sonic and his allies. While the character drop hasn’t been officially revealed, an example teased includes Knuckles and his Reaver Cleaver, rebranded as Knuckles’ Gloves. The approach mirrors earlier releases like 2023’s Tomb Raider crossover, which encouraged players to mix themed cards with legendary creatures in fun, custom Commander builds.

The Secret Lair x Sonic drops will go on sale on 14th July 2025 at 9 AM PT via the official Secret Lair website, and are limited-time releases. The cards in the Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foe drop will be sold for US$39.99 for the non-foil version, and US$49.99 for the rainbow foil version. Both of the other two drops will be available for $29.99 without foil and $39.99 with a Rainbow foil. WPN stores will begin to carry these cards in non-foil starting on 21st August 2025.

