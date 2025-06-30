vivo India has begun teasing the launch of its flagship foldable smartphone – the vivo X Fold5 in India, just days after introducing it in China. The teaser arrives on the heels of the upcoming launch of the vivo X200 FE, reinforcing the brand’s aggressive expansion in India’s premium smartphone segment.

The vivo X Fold5 will be among the slimmest foldable smartphones, with just 4.3mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when folded, while weighing only 217 grams. The X Fold5 will boast IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance, IP5X dust protection, and even –20°C freeze resistance, making it one of the most rugged foldables on the market. The device uses a Carbon Fiber Support Hinge, which the company claims is tested to withstand 600,000 folds.

On the imaging front, the vivo X Fold5 will feature a 50 MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with f/1.57 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), paired with a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50 MP 3x telephoto camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor. For selfies, both the inner and outer displays host 20 MP cameras.

Powering the device is a massive 6,000 mAh dual-cell battery, supported by 80W wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging. The vivo X Fold5 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, promising flagship-grade performance across gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven functions. Among the highlights is the new Shortcut Button, designed to offer quick access to apps and functions, boosting multitasking and productivity on the go.

The vivo X Fold5 will be sold on Flipkart.com and vivo India’s online store post official launch. While the exact launch date is yet to be announced, more details are expected to follow soon.