realme India has begun teasing the launch of its upcoming realme 15 Pro 5G and realme 15 5G smartphones in India, setting the stage for the next iteration of its popular number series. As successors to the realme 14 Series 5G, the new models are expected to showcase major advancements in AI-powered features and mobile photography.

Among the two, the realme 15 Pro 5G is being positioned as an ‘AI party phone’, suggesting a focus on photography in dynamic, low-light environments such as concerts, parties, or social gatherings. realme appears to be leveraging AI not just as a buzzword but to actively enhance camera performance, particularly in scenarios with shifting lighting conditions.

According to early teasers, the camera will adapt automatically to lighting changes, tweaking shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real time using AI algorithms to ensure optimal results in any environment.

Interestingly, the realme 15 Pro 5G is also expected to borrow flagship features that were previously reserved for realme’s ‘Plus’ models. This shift could mark a strategic realignment of the brand’s portfolio, bringing enhanced imaging capabilities and more powerful chipsets to the Pro line, making it more appealing to mainstream users who want top-tier features without breaking the bank.

While realme has not yet announced the exact launch date, the teaser campaign suggests an official reveal is imminent. With a focus on AI photography, social experience optimization, and performance upgrades, the realme 15 Series 5G could significantly raise the bar for mid-range smartphones in India. Stay tuned!