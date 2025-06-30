Sony India has expanded its BRAVIA Theatre lineup with the launch of two new premium home audio systems – the Sony BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and the Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6, designed for immersive surround sound experiences. Both models bring advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Sony’s proprietary Vertical Surround Engine.

The BRAVIA Theatre System 6 is a 5.1-channel setup delivering 1000W of audio power, ideal for full-scale home theatre environments. It features a built-in subwoofer and uses a high-performance driver with a passive radiator for deep, room-shaking bass. The system also includes Multi Stereo Mode, expanding stereo audio across front, center, and rear channels for a truly immersive experience.

For those looking for a more compact yet powerful option, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 features a 3.1.2-channel configuration, which includes two upfiring speakers and a wireless subwoofer, designed to deliver rich, 3D spatial audio with overhead effects.

Key Features of BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X: Industry-leading surround formats for immersive, cinema-grade audio

Vertical Surround Engine & S-Force PRO Front Surround: Simulates multidimensional audio without rear or ceiling speakers

Voice Zoom 3 with AI: Automatically enhances dialogue clarity in real-time

Night & Voice Modes: Fine-tunes sound for late-night viewing or clearer vocals in busy scenes

BRAVIA Connect App: Allows remote control of volume and settings via smartphone

TV Integration: Easily control audio settings directly from your BRAVIA TV's Quick Settings menu using your TV remote.

Accessibility enhancements include tactile HDMI port markers and screen reader support via the BRAVIA Connect app. Sony continues its commitment to sustainability and inclusivity with eco-conscious materials like recycled PET bottle fabric used on the soundbars, and minimal plastic packaging.

The price for the Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 with 3.1.2 channel is ₹39,990, and the price for the Sony BRAVIA Theatre System 6 with 1000W output and 5.1 channel is ₹49,990. The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 with be available from 1st July 2025 while the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 will be available from 3rd July 2025, both on Sony Centers, major electronics retailers, ShopAtSC.com, and leading e-commerce platforms across India.

Sony BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹39,990 (BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 – 3.1.2 channel), ₹49,990 (BRAVIA Theatre System 6 – 1000W, 5.1 channel)

Availability: 1st July 2025 (BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6), 3rd July 2025 (BRAVIA Theatre System 6) on Sony Centers, major electronics retailers, ShopAtSC.com, and leading e-commerce platforms across India

1st July 2025 (BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6), 3rd July 2025 (BRAVIA Theatre System 6) on Sony Centers, major electronics retailers, ShopAtSC.com, and leading e-commerce platforms across India Offers: TBD

