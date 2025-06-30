Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a significant expansion of its 5G network, bringing the next-generation mobile technology to 23 new cities across India. This marks the next phase of Vi’s 5G rollout strategy aimed at strengthening its presence across key urban markets and priority telecom circles.

The newly added cities in this phase include Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara, and Vizag.

These cities join Vi’s existing 5G locations like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna as part of the telco’s push to activate services across 17 priority circles where it has secured spectrum.

Vi is offering unlimited 5G data to users on eligible prepaid and postpaid plans starting from ₹299, as part of its introductory promotional campaign. Customers with compatible 5G smartphones will automatically gain access to the high-speed network as it goes live in their cities.

Vi reported that over 70% of eligible users in existing 5G zones have already engaged with the new network – a promising sign of early adoption. To further enhance coverage and efficiency, the company is deploying AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON). These intelligent systems aim to improve both network performance and energy efficiency.

Vi continues to collaborate with major technology partners such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for seamless 4G – 5G integration. These alliances align with Vi’s long-term goal of building a sustainable, high-performance network. Additionally, Vi is reinforcing its infrastructure as part of its recent “1 lakh new towers in six months” campaign, which underscores the scale of its ongoing network enhancements.