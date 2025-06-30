With just a day to go until the official launch, the first detailed leak for Nothing’s upcoming Headphone 1 has surfaced, revealing key specifications for the company’s debut over-ear headphones. The device will be unveiled on 1st July, alongside the much-awaited Nothing Phone (3).

As with other products in the brand’s lineup, the Nothing Headphone 1 is rumoured to feature a transparent design, staying true to the company’s signature aesthetic. According to a report from Android Headlines, the new headphones will pack plenty of premium features, including active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio, and high battery endurance.

The Nothing Headphone 1 is expected to house 40mm PU and nickel-coated dynamic drivers, fine-tuned by KEF, a British high-end audio brand. Furthermore, it may come with adaptive ANC with up to 42 dB of noise cancellation with transparency mode. Other audio features include an eight-band equaliser, adaptive bass enhancement, and on-ear detection for automatic play/pause functionality.

Nothing will reportedly support a wide range of audio codecs, including AAC, SBC, and LDAC, and audio settings customization via the Nothing X app, available for both Android and iOS platforms. The control scheme is said to be a mix of roll, paddle, and button-based controls, offering tactile and intuitive interaction. In terms of connectivity, the Headphone 1 may include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. An LED indicator is also expected to show charging and pairing status.

For battery, it may come with a 1,040 mAh capacity, which is tipped to offer up to 80 hours of playback with ANC turned off (AAC codec). With ANC on, users can expect around 35 hours of use. When using LDAC, battery life is estimated at 54 hours without ANC and 30 hours with ANC enabled. A quick five-minute charge could reportedly deliver 2.4 hours of playback with ANC on and up to five hours with ANC off.

While pricing remains under wraps, the leaked specifications suggest that Nothing is gearing up to challenge major players like Sony, Bose, and Apple in the premium over-ear headphone space. With a focus on design, audio quality, and long battery life, the Nothing Headphone 1 could be one of the most anticipated audio launches of the year. Stay tuned for the official reveal on 1st July.