Infinix has quietly launched its new smartphone, the Infinix Hot 60i, in Bangladesh, becoming the first handset in the upcoming Hot 60 Series. The smartphone bears visual similarities to its predecessor, the Infinix Hot 50i, but brings several notable upgrades, including a high-refresh-rate display, a more capable processor, and faster charging.

The Infinix Hot 60i sports a large 6.78-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 800 nits, and is available in Sleek Black and Titanium Grey color options. It runs on the 12nm MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate octa-core SoC with up to 8GB RAM, up to 256 GB internal storage, a 5,160 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

The smartphone runs on the new XOS 15.1 based on Android 15 and comes packed with a dual camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP secondary sensors, while the front has an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS.

The price for the Infinix Hot 60i starts at BDT 13,999 (approx ~₹9,800 in India) for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage base variant and BDT 16,499 (approx ~₹11,500 in India) for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage top variant. The smartphone is already available via local retailer MobileDokan, while there’s no official word from Infinix regarding its availability in India or other international markets.

