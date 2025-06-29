Pokémon Go Fest 2025 is officially live, and it brings a massive wave of excitement for trainers around the world! Scheduled for 28th June – 29th June from 10 AM to 6 PM (local time), the global event brings rotating habitats, new raid bosses, shiny Pokémon boosts, and the highly anticipated global debut of Crowned Zacian and Zamazenta. Here’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Fest 2025.

Pokémon GO Fest 2025

The biggest highlight this year is the Crowned forms of Zacian and Zamazenta, available in 5-star raids:

28th June 28 2025, Saturday: Crowned Shield Zamazenta

29th June 2025, Sunday: Crowned Sword Zacian

Earn energy through raids to evolve the Hero of Many Battles forms into these majestic legends.

Trainers with the $14.99 ticket will unlock Volcanion via Special Research. As a Mythical Fire/Water-type, this debut is locked to paid users, but will likely roll out globally at a later time.

Rotating Habitats Schedule

Each day features four rotating habitats, repeating twice daily for an hour each. These spawns are available to all players:

Moonless Volcano (10 AM to 11 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM): Fuecoco, Houndour, Numel, Duskull, Carbink, Torkoal (ticket incense only)

Fuecoco, Houndour, Numel, Duskull, Carbink, Torkoal (ticket incense only) Galvanic Dojo (11 AM to 12 PM, 3 PM to 4 PM): Machop, Electabuzz, Chespin, Pancham, Mienfoo, Skiddo (ticket incense only)

Machop, Electabuzz, Chespin, Pancham, Mienfoo, Skiddo (ticket incense only) Hypnotic Tundra (12 PM to 1 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM): Alolan Sandshrew, Munna, Frigibax, Swinub, Pachirisu (ticket incense only)

Alolan Sandshrew, Munna, Frigibax, Swinub, Pachirisu (ticket incense only) Fae Swamp (1 PM to 2 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM): Clefairy, Tentacool, Mareanie, Togetic, Klefki (ticket incense only)

All Pokémon above (except Klefki) can appear shiny!

All-Day Spawns

Saturday: Chansey, Goomy, Larvitar, Skarmory & more

Chansey, Goomy, Larvitar, Skarmory & more Sunday: Deino, Jangmo-o, Ralts, Galarian Farfetch’d & more

All are available as shiny encounters!

Ticket Bonuses for $14.99

Buying the ticket unlocks:

Special Research (Volcanion, Zacian/Zamazenta)

Up to 9 free raid passes

Special Incense Pokémon: Torkoal, Klefki, Pachirisu, Skiddo, Unown forms

Shiny Rate Boost

6 special trades/day

Halved Stardust for trades

3 surprise photobombs/day

Collection Challenges & Global Hourly Bonuses

Event Egg Hatches

2 KM Eggs (All players): Golett, Shelmet, Karrablast, Vullaby, Pancham, Passimian & more

Golett, Shelmet, Karrablast, Vullaby, Pancham, Passimian & more 5 KM Eggs (Ticket holders): Pachirisu, Skiddo, Klefki, Torkoal, Goomy, Frigibax, Carbink & more

All of these Pokémon can hatch shiny, except Klefki.

Field Research Tasks

Available at PokéStops, offering rewards such as:

Zacian/Zamazenta Candy (ticket-only)

Encounters with Golett, Pancham, Bergmite, Mawile, Falinks (costume), and Pikachu (top hat)

Poké Balls, Stardust, and more

Event-Exclusive Legacy Moves

Evolve during the event to get special moves:

Tyranitar: Smack Down

Empoleon: Hydro Cannon

Skeledirge: Blast Burn

Clefable: Pound

And more!

These moves may also come pre-equipped on wild spawns caught via Incense.

Raid Targets

1-Star Raids: Pikachu (top hat), Frigibax

Pikachu (top hat), Frigibax 3-Star Raids: Falinks (train costume)

Falinks (train costume) 5-Star Raids: Crowned Zamazenta (28th June), Crowned Zacian (29th June)

Pokémon Go Fest 2025 is bursting with content, whether you’re a free-to-play player or bought the event ticket. The shiny rate boost, regional exclusives like Pachirisu and Klefki, and the debuts of Crowned Zacian, Zamazenta, and Volcanion make this one of the most rewarding global events yet.

