HONOR has released another teaser for its upcoming HONOR X9c 5G launch in India. The new teaser, which comes just ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day Sale in July, confirms the smartphone will be available in Black and Green color options and reveals key specifications.

HONOR had previously teased the launch of its next ‘HONOR X Series’ smartphone for India, featuring a massive battery, an OIS + EIS camera, and an eye-friendly display highlighted in the teaser. The HONOR X9c 5G has already been launched in markets like Malaysia, the UAE, and Europe as the HONOR Magic 7 Lite.

The HONOR X9c 5G will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 4,000 nits peak brightness. Additionally, it will come with 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming to minimize eye strain.

For cameras, the specs are likely to be a 108 MP main camera with OIS + EIS (Optical Image Stabilization + Electronic Image Stabilization) along with a 5 MP ultra-wide camera. The battery should be a 6,600 mAh carbon-silicon with 66W fast charging. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Moreover, it may come with an IP65 dust and splash resistance rating with a 5-star comprehensive reliability certification from Switzerland’s SGS. It is even claimed to survive drops from up to 2 meters, making it one of the most rugged devices in its segment.

The HONOR X9c 5G will be sold in India exclusively on Amazon.in. A formal launch announcement is expected soon.