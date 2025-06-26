TECNO Mobile India has launched the TECNO Spark Go 2, its latest model in its budget Go series. The TECNO Spark Go 2 features a 120 Hz display with Dynamic Port, an IP64-rated dust and water-resistant design, a 5,000 mAh battery, HiOS 15 with Ella AI, and more.

The TECNO Spark Go 2 is the company’s latest budget smartphone and is the successor to last year’s TECNO Spark Go. It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and Dynamic Port for notifications, and also includes DTS Dual Stereo Speakers. It has an IP64-rated dust and water-resistant design and is available in Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Veil White, and Turquoise Green color options.

The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and runs on Android 15-based HiOS 15 with Ella AI, which supports responses in Indian regional languages. It has a ‘No Network Communication’ mode, which enables essential communication functions even without a mobile signal.

The TECNO Spark Go 2 delivers up to 4 years of lag-free performance. It is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC with 4 GB RAM (+4 GB virtual RAM) and 64 GB storage. Cameras include a 13 MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and an 8 MP selfie camera with front dual-LED flash. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The TECNO Spark Go 2 is priced at ₹6,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant and will be available from 1st July 2025 on Flipkart.com.

TECNO Spark Go 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

₹6,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Availability: 1st July 2025 on Flipkart.com

