WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Message Summaries. This uses Meta AI to give you a short summary of your unread messages, helping you quickly catch up on chats without opening them fully.

Message Summaries use Meta’s Private Processing technology, which means your messages and summaries stay private and secure – even WhatsApp and Meta can’t access them. The feature works silently, so other people in the chat won’t know you’ve used it.

The feature is optional and turned off by default. You can choose to enable it and manage which chats can be included using Advanced Chat Privacy settings. Sensitive chats can be excluded from any AI processing.

The feature is currently available only in English and for U.S. users, but WhatsApp plans to roll it out to more languages and countries later this year.