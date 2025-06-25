motorola India has begun teasing its upcoming smartphone in India with the tagline ‘All eyes on you’. The teaser shows a phone in four color options with a dual rear camera setup. While the official name hasn’t been revealed, strong indications suggest this is the anticipated moto g96 5G, previously leaked last month. Based on rumors and leaks, the moto g96 5G could feature a curved pOLED screen, a 50 MP Sony camera, and a Snapdragon-powered chip.

The moto g96 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors). It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is said to offer stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 5,500 mAh battery with 68W fast charging. It will likely come with IP68 water and dust resistance and a near-stock Android experience.

On the camera front, the device may come with a 50 MP Sony LYT-700C main sensor with OIS support, paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide + macro secondary sensor. A 32 MP selfie camera is also expected on the front side. The device is expected to be priced around ₹22,990 for a 12 GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant.

motorola is yet to announce the official launch date, but more details should be revealed in the coming days.