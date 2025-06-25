POCO India has launched its newest flagship killer – the POCO F7 5G in India and global markets. The POCO F7 5G is the company’s latest POCO F Series smartphone priced aggressively starting at ₹31,999 featuring the new flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC (the first smartphone to equip) along with a massive 7,550 mAh (India’s first phone) battery supporting 90W fast charging, a 120Hz 1.5K pOLED 12-bit display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP69-rated dust and water-resistant design, up to 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model, 50 MP Sony IMX822 OIS camera + 20 MP selfie camera, HyperOS 2.0 with AI features, and more.

The POCO F7 5G is the first smartphone on the global level to pack the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 octa-core SoC, delivering a massive 2.1+ million AnTuTu score, making it the segment’s most powerful smartphone under ₹30,000 in the country. Moreover, it has a large dual-loop 3D IceLoop cooling system (6,000 mm²) and Rage Engine 4.0 software tuning technology for efficient cooling. The SoC is further paired with Adreno 825 GPU with WildBoost 4.0 gaming optimization, 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 internal storage.

This is the first smartphone in India to equip a mammoth-size 7,550 mAh battery. This is a significant upgrade over the 5,000 mAh battery in its predecessor, POCO F6 5G. The phone supports 90W fast charging along with 22.5W reverse fast charging with a promise of 80% battery health even after 1,600 charging cycles.

The front side sports a 6.83-inch pOLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1,280 pixels), and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, 2,560 Hz instantaneous sampling rate, 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming eye protection, Dolby Vision, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The POCO F7 5G flaunts a metal middle frame made of aviation aluminum alloy with CNC and sandblasting finish, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a curved rear with a large 12.4 mm R-corner design. The whole machine has a bending resistance of 60 kg, says the company. The smartphone comes with a 7.98 mm design with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for the highest level of dust and water-resistance, with up to 2 meters for 30 minutes sustainability under water. It is available in Cyber Silver (with Snapdragon branding), Frost White, and Phantom Black color options.

For cameras, the F7 5G packs a dual setup of a 50 MP f/1.9 Sony IMX882 camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) support, and 4K at 60 fps video recording, aided by dual LED flash. The secondary camera is an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, while the front side is a 20 MP OmniVision OV20B selfie camera. The phone comes with AI features such as AI Image Enhancement, AI Image Expansion, AI MagicEraser Pro, and AI Sky Replacement.

It runs on the Xiaomi HyperOS 2 interface based on the Android 15 operating system with four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of Android security updates. Other features of the smartphone include RAM expansion technology up to +12 GB RAM, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Infrared sensor, IceLoop cooling system, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, said, With the POCO F7, we’ve focused on what matters most to our community – raw, uncompromised power. It’s not just about a big battery or fast charging, it’s about giving users everything – flagship performance, bold design, durability, and immersive visuals – all packed in one sleek, affordable package. F7 is the performance beast India has been waiting for.”

POCO F7 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.83-inch pOLED display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1,280 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits, 2,560 Hz instantaneous sampling rate, 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming eye protection, Dolby Vision, in-display fingerprint scanner, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated dust and water resistant (up to 2 meter for 30 minutes), Metal middle frame (60 kg resistance, Aviation aluminum alloy, CNC + Sandblasting), 12.4 mm R-corner design, 7.98 mm slim, 222 grams

Software & Updates: Xiaomi HyperOS 2, Android 15 with 4 years of OS upgrades + 6 years of security updates

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 octa-core SoC

GPU: Adreno 825 Graphics

Memory: 12 GB RAM LPDDR5x RAM, up to +12 GB RAM Expansion

Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.95 Sony IMX822 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), OIS, EIS, 4K at 60 fps video recording, dual LED flash

Selfie Camera: 20 MP OmniVision OV20B

Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Infrared sensor, dual-loop 3D IceLoop cooling system (6,000 mm² area), Rage Engine 4.0 software tuning technology, WildBoost 4.0 gaming optimization

Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

Battery & Charging: 7,550 mAh battery, 90W fast charging, 22.5W reverse charging

Colors: Cyber Silver (with Snapdragon branding), Frost White, Phantom Black

The POCO F7 5G starts at a price of ₹31,999 for its 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256 GB UFS 4.1 Storage variant and ₹33,999 for its 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512 GB UFS 4.1 Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 1st July 2025 on Flipkart.com and the POCO India online store. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 instant discount on ICICI, HDFC, SBI bank cards or ₹2,000 off on exchange, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, 1-year additional warranty (total 2 years), and 1-year free screen replacement worth ₹10,000.

POCO F7 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹31,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

Availability: 1st July 2025 on Flipkart.com and POCO India online store

Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount on ICICI, HDFC, SBI bank cards or ₹2,000 off on exchange, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, 1-year additional warranty (total 2 years), 1-year free screen replacement worth ₹10,000

