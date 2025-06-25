CMF Buds 2a, which was launched in India in April, goes on sale today at a price of ₹2,199 on Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, and offline retail partners. The CMF Buds 2 Series, which includes the CMF Buds 2a, CMF Buds 2, and CMF Buds 2 Plus, was introduced alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro. CMF Buds 2a is available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange color options. With the Buds 2a now on sale, Nothing is expected to release the CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2 Plus by the end of Q2 2025.

The CMF Buds 2a is the company’s latest TWS wireless earbuds, highlighting its 42 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with up to 35.5 hours of music playback, 12.4 mm bio-fibre drivers, 4 HD mics with Clear Voice Technology, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, ChatGPT support, and 10-minute quick charge.

The Buds 2a offers up to 8 hours of playback (ANC off) and 35.5 hours total with the case, supporting a 10-minute quick charge. The Buds 2a has a 43 mAh battery (buds only) and 460 mAh (case). Other features include an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, low-lag mode with 110 ms latency (Nothing OS integration), and more.

Moving up, its upper-variant CMF Buds 2 offers a more refined sound experience with an 11 mm PMI driver tuned with Dirac Opteo. It supports up to 48 dB hybrid ANC across a 5,200 Hz frequency range and introduces Spatial Audio Effect. The CMF Buds 2 features six HD mics with Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and Wind Noise Reduction 3.0 for improved call performance.

The top-end CMF Buds 2 Plus targets users looking for a premium experience without the high-end price. It features a 12 mm LCP driver, supports Hi-Res LDAC, and includes hearing compensation alongwith full EQ customization. It pushes ANC further with up to 50 dB hybrid noise cancellation over a 5,400 Hz range using Smart Adaptive Mode. Like the CMF Buds 2, it also includes six HD mics and Clear Voice Technology 2.0.

All three earbuds in the series include Bluetooth 5.4, Equalizer settings, Dual Device Connection, touch and tap controls, and support for ChatGPT via the Nothing X app.