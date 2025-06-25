After teasers, vivo India has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone of the year – the vivo T4 Lite 5G, under its vivo T4 Series, priced starting at ₹9,999. The key highlights and features include a large 6,000 mAh battery, IP64-rated military-grade design, 50 MP Sony camera on the rear side, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 90 Hz display with 1000 nits peak brightness, FunTouchOS 15, and more.

The vivo T4 Lite 5G comes equipped with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, positioning it as the smartphone with the largest battery under ₹10,000. In addition to the battery, T4 Lite 5G is also the first smartphone in its category to offer up to 1,000 nits peak brightness.

The front side has a 6.74-inch IPS HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. The vivo T4 Lite 5G is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance and certified for MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. It is available in two color options – Prism Blue and Titanium Gold.

The device is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC (2x A76 cores @ 2.4 GHz + 6x A55 cores @ 2.0 GHz) with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB storage (expandable up to 1 TB with microSD card). It packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Pankaj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer, Online Business, vivo India, said, “With the T4 Lite 5G, we are giving India’s young consumers a phone that works as hard as they do. It is smart, reliable, and packed with meaningful innovation – from battery life to camera performance to design – all at a price that makes it accessible. vivo T4 Lite is not just a phone; it is a companion for the modern-day hustler.”

The vivo T4 Lite 5G is priced at ₹9,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹10,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹12,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 2nd July 2025 on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. The launch offers include ₹500 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards.

