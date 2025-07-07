After making its mark in the smart TV segment, Lumio has entered India’s booming home projector market with the launch of two feature-packed models – the Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7. These projectors aim to fill the quality-performance gap in the mid-range segment, offering a full set of features typically seen only in higher-end models, all at an accessible price point starting at ₹19,999. Key highlights include a 100-inch projection, Dolby Audio, Google TV, Netflix support, and more.

According to Lumio’s internal research, Indian consumers have often been forced to choose between basic, low-end projectors under ₹12,000 with limited features or expensive high-end models. Pain points, such as poor OTT compatibility, average sound quality, and a lack of after-sales support, are common. With the Arc series, Lumio promises a user-first approach, tackling these issues with a smart, immersive experience designed for Indian homes.

Both projectors, the Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7, feature Lumio’s custom-designed LED-backed Arclight Engine – a sealed, dust-resistant form factor, delivering Full HD 1080p resolution with HDR10 support. This setup ensures sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and long-lasting clarity by minimizing the haze that usually comes with traditional open-lens projectors.

Equipped with Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration (STR8), both projectors offer Auto Keystone Correction (±30° vertical, ±25° horizontal), Obstacle Avoidance, and Instant Auto Focus via TOF sensor, allowing for hassle-free setup in any space, whether it’s the living room, bedroom, or even a dorm room.

The Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 are smart projectors powered by MediaTek MT9630 quad-core SoC (4 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5 GHz), paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. The Arc 5 offers 200 ANSI lumens brightness with up to a 100-inch projection, housed in a compact 1.33 kg design. The Arc 7 steps up with 400 ANSI lumens brightness, supports up to a 120-inch screen, all in a 2.36 kg body.

Both Arc models run Google TV, giving users access to 400,000+ shows and movies across 10,000+ apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Each unit also comes with the Minion Noir Remote, offering Google Assistant voice control and dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, and the TLDR app. The Lumio Arc series also integrates the TLDR App, providing TLDR Sports – Match schedules, live scores, highlights for Cricket & Football, and TLDR Music – Curated playlists, trending tracks, YouTube Music support.

The Lumio Arc 5 features a 5W speaker with a dual passive radiator for richer bass, while the Lumio Arc 7 ups the ante with 2 x 8W stereo speakers and a larger passive radiator, delivering a room-filling audio experience, all with Dolby Audio support. The connectivity options include HDMI 2.0 (ARC-enabled), USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), and 3.5mm audio jack. Both models come with a 1-year warranty and carry-in support via 200+ service centers across India.

Raghu Reddy, CEO of Circuit House Technologies, said, “We see projectors as the next frontier in home entertainment. While India’s projector market is small, its potential is massive. The Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 bring the polish of our TVs – Google TV, stunning visuals, and room-filling audio – into a portable, easy-to-use package that requires no installation. We’re making projectors accessible, reliable, and joyful, backed by the same nationwide support that made our TVs a success.”

Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said, “We’re excited to partner with Lumio to bring these game-changing projectors to Amazon.in. With nationwide delivery, flexible payment options, and seamless setup services, we’re making premium projection accessible to every Indian home.”

Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (Arc 5), ₹34,999 (Arc 7)

₹19,999 (Arc 5), ₹34,999 (Arc 7) Availability: 12th July 2025 (Arc 7) exclusively on Amazon.in, Arc 5 to be available from last week of July 2025 on Amazon.in

12th July 2025 (Arc 7) exclusively on Amazon.in, Arc 5 to be available from last week of July 2025 on Amazon.in Offers: Arc 7 at ₹29,999 (effective price) – discounts on select cards during Amazon Prime Day (from 12th July to 14th July)

Know More About Lumio Arc 5 on Lumio.co.in

Know More About Lumio Arc 7 on Lumio.co.in