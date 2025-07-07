OnePlus is gearing up for a new chapter in its product journey with the OnePlus Summer Launch Event, scheduled for July 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST. The company will unveil the OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, and the OnePlus Buds 4, expanding its lineup across smartphones and audio accessories.

The event continues the brand’s focus on its Nord series, which has historically catered to the mid-range segment of the market. While detailed specifications are yet to be confirmed, the launch is expected to showcase upgrades in performance, design, and possibly software capabilities.

OnePlus Nord 5:

The Nord 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and LPDDR5X RAM, aiming to deliver strong performance with support for 144fps gaming, ray tracing, and a 7,300 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system.

On the camera front, the device includes a 50MP main sensor (LYT-700) + 8MP secondary sensor on the rear and a 50MP front camera with autofocus. Both front and rear cameras support 4K 60fps video recording, and the upgraded LivePhoto feature now includes Ultra HDR support.

Check out OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Samples

OnePlus Nord CE 5:

The Nord CE 5 features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex, a 4nm chip combined with LPDDR5X RAM, and reportedly scores over 1.47 million on AnTuTu. Battery life may be a standout here, with a 7,100 mAh cell supported by 80W SUPERVOOC charging, which claims a full charge in under an hour. Additional features include Bypass Charging for gaming and Battery Health Magic for long-term usage management.

For imaging, it includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, and is capable of 4K 60fps HDR video recording.

OnePlus Buds 4:

The new OnePlus Buds 4 aim to deliver up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 45 hours with the case. Key specs include Dual Drivers, Dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio support. The earbuds are also equipped with a 47ms low-latency Game Mode, AI Translation, slide gestures, Steady Connect, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device pairing. They will be available in Zen Green and Storm Gray color options.

Where to Watch

The Summer Launch will be livestreamed across multiple platforms, including:

The Nord series has typically targeted users looking for a balance between performance and affordability, and this event may provide insight into how the company plans to evolve that approach in 2025. With smartphones and wireless audio continuing to be key areas of competition, the announcements on July 8 will likely draw attention from both consumers and industry watchers alike.