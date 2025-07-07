Samsung is all set to unveil its latest lineup of smartwatches – the Galaxy Watch 8 Series and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 – at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on 9th July. However, ahead of the official launch, a detailed leak has surfaced online, revealing the full specifications of all the new models.

French publication DealLabs has reportedly shared a complete specs sheet, covering everything from display size and materials to sensors and battery capacities for the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Watch Ultra 2.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to arrive in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, with display sizes of 1.34 inches and 1.47 inches, respectively. Both models are said to feature Sapphire Glass protection and an incredibly bright 3,000 nits AMOLED screen with 327 PPI pixel density.

Samsung is likely using Armor Aluminum for the Watch 8’s chassis, paired with a Silicone Sport Bracelet. The 40mm variant may pack a 325 mAh battery, while the 44mm model could get a 435 mAh unit. Both will be powered by the new Exynos W1000 3nm chipset, paired with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will reportedly launch in a single 46mm size, featuring a 1.34-inch display, Stainless Steel casing, and a Premium Hybrid Bracelet. It is expected to house a 445 mAh battery, and just like the Watch 8, it will run on One UI 8.0 Watch (Wear OS 6), powered by the Exynos W1000 chipset, with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

Samsung’s answer to adventure-focused users, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, could arrive with a Titanium case and a rugged Extreme Sport Bracelet. It is expected to feature a 1.47-inch display in a 47mm body, protected by Sapphire Glass, and weighing around 60.5 grams.

The Watch Ultra 2 is said to pack a massive 590 mAh battery and could come in a Bluetooth + LTE configuration only, with 64 GB of internal storage – double that of the other models.

All three smartwatches – Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra 2 – are expected to run on Samsung’s One UI 8.0 Watch based on Wear OS 6, and include the Exynos W1000 5-core 3nm processor.

They also share an identical suite of advanced health tracking sensors, including Accelerometer, Altimeter, Gyroscope, Light sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, PPG (Heart Rate) Sensor, ECG Sensor, and BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) Sensor.

All three models are expected to support magnetic wireless charging, and include sapphire glass displays, ensuring added durability.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is scheduled for 9th July, where Samsung is expected to make these new wearables official alongside other ecosystem products. Stay tuned for our full coverage of the launch event!

